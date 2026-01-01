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    Automatic stainless steel / synthetic material hose drum, 20 m | Kärcher

    Black hose reel with a metal frame and central brass connector, designed for mounting, shown against a white background.

    Automatic stainless steel / synthetic material hose drum, 20 m

    Part number: 6.392-083.0

    Automatic hose reel for 20 m high-pressure hose. The console consists of stainless steel, the drum is made from plastic.
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