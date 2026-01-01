Scrubber drier B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE | Kärcher

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Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.161-419.0
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm)
750
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
950
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
110 110
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
4500
Practical area performance (m²/h)
3150
Battery (V / Ah)
24 / 170
Battery run time (h)
2.5
Battery charging time (h)
7
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
100 - 230
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Climbing ability (%)
10
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
1200
Brush contact pressure (kg)
75
aisle turning width (mm)
1750
Water consumption (l/min)
5.7
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
59
Rated input power (W)
2350
Permissible total weight (kg)
650
Software updates available until
2032-01-01
Weight without accessories (kg)
373
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1695 x 975 x 1315
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas