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    Scrubber drier B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE+SSD | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on floor scrubber with a black seat, steering wheel, and grey body featuring yellow accents.

    Scrubber drier

    B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE+SSD

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.161-423.0

    • 110 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 75 cm roller brush head, 6 km/h speed
    • Maintenance-free 170 Ah AGM batteries, run time of up to 2.5 h, max. 4500 m²/h
    • Speed-responsive dosing, side scrub deck, very quiet, 59 dB(A)
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