Scrubber drier B 110 R Bp Pack Classic +D75 | Kärcher

A multilingual display, the clever EASY Operation Switch, colour-coded control elements: Our ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R Classic impresses with its user-friendly operating concept and at the same time excellent cleaning results on medium-sized areas. This is ensured by proven disc brush engineering and the squeegee made of high-quality die-cast aluminium with market-leading suction performance. Equipped as standard with a powerful 170 Ah AGM battery, matching battery charger and Kärcher's economical eco!efficiency mode, the floor cleaning machine offers area performances of up to 4,500 square metres per hour and very quiet operation. The generous 110-litre tanks for fresh and dirty water easily allow for longer work assignments, while a daytime running light ensures a high level of active and passive safety. In addition, the intelligent KIK key system for individual assignment of access rights to the machine's functions effectively helps to avoid operating errors.

Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results. Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips. Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage. Innovative KIK system Greater protection against incorrect operation. Lower service costs. Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user. Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode Reduced power consumption. 40% longer runtime per battery charge. Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.). Large, colour display No separate battery charger necessary. Convenient and easy handling. Can be used with various battery types. Easy handling Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding. Easier use and shorter learning curve.