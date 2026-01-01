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    Scrubber drier B 110 R Bp Pack Classic +R75 | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on floor scrubber with steering wheel, seat, and cleaning brushes visible. Grey and black design with product logo.

    Scrubber drier

    B 110 R Bp Pack Classic +R75

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.161-435.0

    • 110 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 75 cm roller brush head, 6 km/h speed
    • Classic version, 170 Ah AGM batteries, run time of up to 2.5 h, max. 4500 m²/h
    • Daytime running light, extremely simple to operate, excellent turning circle, only 59 dB(A)
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