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    Scrubber drier B 150 R Bc PACK DOSE+SB+240Ah Li+Ri+R85 | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on floor scrubber with dual brushes, grey body, and steering wheel, designed for indoor cleaning.

    Scrubber drier

    B 150 R Bc PACK DOSE+SB+240Ah Li+Ri+R85

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.246-175.0

    • 150 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 85 cm roller brush head, 8 km/h speed
    • 240 Ah lithium-ion battery, run time of up to 5 h, max. 6800 m²/h, built-in charger
    • Speed-responsive dosing, two side brushes, tank rinsing
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