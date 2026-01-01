Scrubber drier B 150 R Bc PACK DOSE+SB+240Ah Li+Ri+R85 | Kärcher

The high-spec B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer with long-lasting 240 Ah lithium-ion batteries, an integrated battery charger and daytime running light performs impressively with an area performance of just over 6,800 m² per hour. Optimal cleaning results are ensured by the 85 cm-wide die-cast aluminium roller brush head with a pre-sweeping function, dual side brushes which also collect waste from outside the working width, our DOSE detergent dosing system that conserves resources, the eco!efficiency mode, the speed-responsive water dosing system and the powerful, robust aluminium squeegee. The lithium-ion batteries with a long manufacturer’s guarantee make cleaning hassle-free: there’s no need to change battery within the machine’s service lifetime, it features fast charge and intermediate charge functions, offers safe handling and the best TCO. The Auto-Fill function and automatic tank rinsing mean that the 150 l fresh and waste water tanks can be quickly filled and cleaned. The patented KIK key system prevents operator errors by means of individual access rights. With 8 km/h driving speed and steering angle sensor.

Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results. Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips. Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage. Innovative KIK system Greater protection against incorrect operation. Lower service costs. Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user. Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode Reduced power consumption. Up to 40 percent longer runtime of the battery. Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.). Patented tank rinsing system Easy cleaning of the dirty water tank. Water savings of up to 70% in comparison to cleaning with a conventional water hose. Better hygiene. With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit Saves cleaning agent. Precise and uniform dosing (adjustable from 0 to 3%). Cleaning agent can be replaced without the need to empty the fresh water tank. Easy handling Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding. Easier use and shorter learning curve.