Scrubber drier B 200 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85 | Kärcher

The battery-powered B 220 R ride-on scrubber dryer impresses with its effortless ease of operation, optimal cleaning results and comfortable handling. It has a compact design and is extremely agile, while the 85 cm-wide roller brush head with pre-sweeping unit and the excellent suction performance of the new die-cast aluminium squeegee get the cleaning job done. Its area performance is 8,500 m²/h. The DOSE detergent dosing system ensures that valuable resources are used economically. The speed-responsive water dosing system also saves both water and detergent. Before starting an application, the Auto-Fill function enables the 220 l fresh water tank to be filled quickly. The automatic tank rinsing system then makes it convenient to clean the waste water tank. The clever EASY Operation switch, colour-coded control elements, the large, 30-language colour display and the steering angle sensor ensure that the machine is easy to operate. Moreover, a clearly visible daytime running light and robust, steel impact protection make sure that people and the machine are safe and protected.

Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results. Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips. Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage. Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit Made from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels. Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt. Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas. Innovative KIK system Greater protection against incorrect operation. Lower service costs. Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user. Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode Reduced power consumption. 40% longer runtime per battery charge. Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.). With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit Saves cleaning agent. Precise and uniform dosing (adjustable from 0 to 3%). Cleaning agent can be replaced without the need to empty the fresh water tank. Patented tank rinsing system Easy cleaning of the dirty water tank. Water savings of up to 70% in comparison to cleaning with a conventional water hose. Better hygiene. Large, colour display Clear display of the current program. Easier use and shorter learning curve.