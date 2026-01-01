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    Scrubber drier B 200 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85 | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on floor scrubber with steering wheel, grey body, and visible brushes at the front.

    Scrubber drier

    B 200 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.246-275.0

    • 220 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 85 cm roller brush head, 10 km/h speed
    • 240 Ah wet battery, run time of up to 5 h, max. 8500 m²/h, built-in charger
    • Speed-responsive dosing, two side brushes, tank rinsing
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