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    Scrubber drier B 260 R I Bp Pack+D100+DOSE | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher ride-on floor scrubber with steering wheel and seat, designed for professional cleaning.

    Scrubber drier

    B 260 R I Bp Pack+D100+DOSE

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.480-254.0

    • 260 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 100 cm disc brush head, ride-on, 10 km/h
    • Off-board charger, 630 Ah lead-acid battery, 5 h run time, max. 10,000 m²/h
    • Side brush, working light, automatic detergent dosing unit
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