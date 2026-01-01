Scrubber drier B 300 RI Bp + SB | Kärcher

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Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 0.300-530.0
Drive type
Battery
Working width, brushes (mm)
1045 - 1350
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
1755
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
1440
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
300 300
Waste container (l)
180
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
14000
Practical area performance (m²/h)
10500
Battery (V / Ah)
36 / 805
Battery run time (h)
4
Climbing ability (%)
12
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
460
Water consumption (l/min)
12
Weight without accessories (kg)
1459
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
2500 x 1600 x 1850
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas