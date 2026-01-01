Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill | Kärcher

The B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer boasts a particularly robust design. The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting cast aluminium – for excellent suction even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. The D 51 single-disc brush head delivers outstanding cleaning results both quietly and reliably. The 115 Ah AGM battery powers the walk-behind machine and enables a long operating duration. The compact design of the walk-behind machine provides a better overview and manoeuvrability even in particularly narrow areas. The wheel drive facilitates operation and reduces the physical strain. The new DOSE dosing system also helps to precisely dose cleaning agents – saving money and resources. The auto-rinse function enables contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank, the auto-fill system easy filling of the fresh water tank with an automatic water stop function. Fresh water is easy to top up at any tap with the universal filling hose. In addition, advanced settings and information can be easily controlled from your smartphone with the "Machine connect" app.

Extremely compact machine Good overview and excellent manoeuvrability. Easy handling, safe and robust to prevent damage. Connectivity/"Machine connect" smartphone app Expanded range of functions and information. Resource monitoring, increase in productivity, informative animations for maintenance and troubleshooting. Adjustment of parameters, editing of KIK authorisations. Brush head and squeegee made from cast aluminium Robust and hard-wearing components. Fewer machine downtimes and higher productivity at lower costs. Parabolic squeegee with Linatex suction lips Perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. Reduced risk of slipping and less manual rework. D 51 single-disc brush head Quiet and energy-efficient. Cleaning during business hours with long battery runtime. Eco!Flow system Enables speed-dependent water dosing. Consistently good cleaning results, even in bends. New, integrated "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing system Exact cleaning agent dosing. Consistently good cleaning results and efficient cost savings. Contact-free change of cleaning agents thanks to closed-loop system. Auto-rinse tank rinsing system Contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank. No splashing. Auto-fill fresh-water filling system Quick and easy filling of the fresh water tank. Time savings during the cleaning process, no overflowing thanks to automatic stop.