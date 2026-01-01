Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill | Kärcher

The B 50 W Bp compact scrubber dryer boasts a particularly robust design. The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting cast aluminium – for excellent suction even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. The D 51 single-disc brush head reliably delivers outstanding cleaning and quiet maintenance or intermediate cleaning. The 90 Ah lithium-ion battery enables a long operating time of the walk-behind machine. The quick-charge function reduces unnecessary charging times and long downtimes. The compact design provides a better overview and manoeuvrability. The wheel drive makes it easier to operate and reduces the physical strain. The new DOSE dosing system also helps to precisely dose detergents – saving money and conserving resources. The auto-rinse function enables contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank. The universal hose and auto-fill system facilitate easy filling of the fresh water tank at any tap with a built-in stop function. In addition, advanced settings and information can be easily accessed from a smartphone thanks to the "Machine connect" app.

50 A quick charger for lithium-ion batteries Fully charged in just two hours. The machine is always ready to go for maximum productivity and flexibility. Connectivity/"Machine connect" smartphone app Expanded range of functions and information. Resource monitoring, increase in productivity, informative animations for maintenance and troubleshooting. Adjustment of parameters, editing of KIK authorisations. Brush head and squeegee made from cast aluminium Robust and hard-wearing components. Fewer machine downtimes and higher productivity at lower costs. Parabolic squeegee with Linatex suction lips Perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. Reduced risk of slipping and less manual rework. D 51 single-disc brush head Quiet and energy-efficient. Cleaning during business hours with long battery runtime. Eco!Flow system Enables speed-dependent water dosing. Consistently good cleaning results, even in bends. New, integrated "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing system Exact cleaning agent dosing. Consistently good cleaning results and efficient cost savings. Contact-free change of cleaning agents thanks to closed-loop system. Auto-rinse tank rinsing system Contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank. No splashing. Auto-fill fresh-water filling system Quick and easy filling of the fresh water tank. Time savings during the cleaning process, no overflowing thanks to automatic stop. 90 Ah lithium-ion battery Up to four times the service life compared to lead-acid batteries. Short and intermediate charging possible without damaging the battery. Fewer battery changes, reduced costs, less downtime.