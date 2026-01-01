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    Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor scrubber with grey body, black top, and yellow accents, featuring a brush and wheels for cleaning.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2023

    Scrubber drier

    B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.533-239.0

    • 50 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 51 cm disc brush, traction drive
    • On-board fast charger + 90 Ah lithium-ion battery, 2.5 h run time, max. 3,060 m²/h
    • App
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