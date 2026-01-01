Ball Nozzle Holder | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 4.764-012.0Rollover nozzle holder for contactless changeover from pencil jet to fan jet as well as low-pressure detergent injection via knurled nut. Without nozzle insert. (Additional type-specific power nozzle).
Connecting Thread
M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com