Barrel cleaner BC 14/12 | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.112-020.0The BC 14/12 barrel cleaner is a spray unit for the interior cleaning of containers and barrels – especially oak barrels with a capacity of between 225 and 600 litres.
Drive
Electric
Number of nozzles (Piece(s))
2
Capacity (l/h)
1400
Speed (rpm)
62
Installation length (mm)
315 - 900
Voltage (V)
115 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Tank opening (mm)
40
Temperature (°C)
max. 80
Weight (kg)
4.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1170
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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