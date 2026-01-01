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    Scrubber drier BD 35/15 C Classic Pack | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor scrubber with black and yellow accents, featuring a handle and wheels for mobility.

    Scrubber drier

    BD 35/15 C Classic Pack

    Part number: 1.783-442.0

    • Compact scrubber dryer, 15 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 35 cm working width
    • On-board charger, 30 Ah AGM battery, max. 1400 m²/h
    • Red disc brush, curved squeegee, Kärcher Equipment Management-compatible
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