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    Scrubber drier BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 115Ah | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher floor scrubber with yellow accents, featuring a circular brush and wheels, designed for professional cleaning.

    Scrubber drier

    BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 115Ah

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.127-006.0

    • 50 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 51 cm disc brush, propulsion by brush
    • Off-board charger + 115 Ah AGM battery, 3 h run time, max. 3525 m²/h
    • Extremely compact and manoeuvrable machine
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