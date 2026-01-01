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    Scrubber drier BD 50/55 W Bp Pack 115Ah | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional floor scrubber with grey body, black and yellow handle, and visible brush at the base.

    Scrubber drier

    BD 50/55 W Bp Pack 115Ah

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.127-063.0

    • 55 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 51 cm disc brush, traction drive
    • Off-board charger + 115 Ah AGM battery, 3 h run time, max. 2550 m²/h
    • Brush head and squeegee made from robust aluminium
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