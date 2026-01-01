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    Scrubber drier BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher floor scrubber with dual brushes, large wheels, and ergonomic handle, designed for professional cleaning.

    Scrubber drier

    BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.127-019.0

    • 75 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 70 cm disc brush, traction drive
    • Off-board charger + 170 Ah AGM battery, 3 h run time, max. 3525 m²/h
    • Brush head and squeegee made from robust aluminium
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