10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Scrubber drier BD 80/100 W Bp Pack Classic | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher floor scrubber with dual brushes, wheels, and handle, designed for professional cleaning tasks.

    Scrubber drier

    BD 80/100 W Bp Pack Classic

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.127-018.0

    • 100 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 80 cm disc brush, traction drive
    • Off-board charger + 285 Ah AGM battery, 4.5 h run time, max. 4000 m²/h
    • Brush head and squeegee made from robust aluminium
    Make an enquiry