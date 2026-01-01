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    Single-disc machine BDP 43/400 C | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor polisher with red brush, grey handle, and attached white solution container.

    Single-disc machine

    BDP 43/400 C

    Part number: 1.291-251.0

    • High-speed machine
    • Whisper quiet
    • For polishing and cleaning
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