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    Polishing machine BDP 50/1500 C | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor polisher with a grey body, black circular base, and handle with yellow accents.

    Polishing machine

    BDP 50/1500 C

    Part number: 1.291-141.0

    • 1500 rpm speed, automatic contact pressure
    • Integrated vacuuming system
    • Start protection, automatic machine stop