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    Single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic | Kärcher

    Kärcher single-disc scrubber with a grey body, yellow handle, and red brush, presented on a plain white background.

    Single-disc machine

    BDS 43/150 C Classic

    Part number: 1.291-243.0

    • 1500 W motor, 430 mm working width, easy to operate
    • Maintenance-free planet carrier, low wear and tear
    • Versatile floor cleaning and parquet sanding