Single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Single-disc machine
Part number: 1.291-243.0
Drive type
Mains operation
Working width, brushes (mm)
430
Working height (mm)
90
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
150
Brush contact pressure (kg)
43
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
66
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
44.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
940 x 430 x 1105
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Manual
Application areas