Single-disc machine BDS 43/ Orbital C | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Single-disc machine
Part number: 1.291-252.0
Drive type
Mains operation
Working width, brushes (mm)
430
Working height (mm)
100
Tank, fresh washer (l)
12
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
60
Brush contact pressure (kg)
38 - 55
Oscillations (O/min)
1500
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
54
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
52.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1070 x 570 x 430
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas