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    Scrubber drier BR 40/10 C Ep Adv | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor scrubber with a black and yellow design, featuring a handle and control panel on a white background.

    Scrubber drier

    BR 40/10 C Ep Adv

    Part number: 1.783-311.0

    • Compact scrubber dryer, 10 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 40 cm working width
    • Corded machine, max. 400 m²/h
    • Red roller brushes, straight squeegee, transport wheels
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