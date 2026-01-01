Escalator cleaner BR 47/35 Esc Ep | Kärcher

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Escalator cleaner
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.310-109.0
Drive type
Mains operation
Working width, brushes (mm)
470
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
35 35
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
870 - 1090
Water consumption (l/min)
max. 1
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
75
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1129 x 480 x 1031
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Manual