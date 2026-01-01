10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Escalator cleaner BR 47/35 Esc Ep | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher floor scrubber with black top and yellow accents, featuring dual handles and visible brush mechanism at the front.

    Escalator cleaner

    BR 47/35 Esc Ep

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.310-109.0

    • Escalator/moving walkway cleaner, 35 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 47 cm working width
    • Corded machine, 2–3 escalators/ moving walkways per hour
    • Cleaning and pick-up brushes
    Make an enquiry