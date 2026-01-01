Celebrate our NEW website with an extra 25% off selected new products. SHOP NOW!

    Carpet cleaner BRC 30/15 C | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional carpet cleaner with a black and grey body, yellow control knob, and handle.

    Carpet cleaner

    BRC 30/15 C

    Part number: 1.008-057.0

    • Carpet cleaning machine, 15/17 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 30 cm working width
    • Corded machine, max. 900 m²/h
    • Carpet cleaning roller
    Make an enquiry