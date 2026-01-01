Broom PVC 35 cm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.999-114.0For the efficient cleaning of indoor and outside areas: Broom (35 cm) with wooden board, hard bristles made of hard-wearing PVC and thread.
Type of dirt
Loose dirt
Working width (cm)
35
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas