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    Broom PVC 35 cm | Kärcher

    Wooden broom head with black bristles, isolated on a white background.

    Broom PVC 35 cm

    Part number: 6.999-114.0

    For the efficient cleaning of indoor and outside areas: Broom (35 cm) with wooden board, hard bristles made of hard-wearing PVC and thread.
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