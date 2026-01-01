Broom PVC 80 cm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.999-375.0Robust industrial broom for outside areas. With wooden stock, hard PVC bristles and metal holder. Suitable for all surfaces and types of dirt.
Type of dirt
Loose dirt
Programme
CLASSIC
Working width (cm)
80
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas