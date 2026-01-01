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    Brush hard | Kärcher

    Kärcher brush attachment with green bristles and a clear hose connected to a black base.

    Brush hard

    Part number: 6.960-133.0

    Brush with hard bristles for cleaning industry facades and floor coverings and removing coarse dirt. Simple installation on telescopic lances or high-pressure lances from Kärcher.
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