10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Brush medium | Kärcher

    Red-bristled Kärcher broom head with a black plastic base and attached hose connector.

    Brush medium

    Part number: 6.960-134.0

    Optimally cleans facades, roller shutters and textile fabrics: the brush with medium-hard bristles for fast and simple attachment to telescopic lances or high-pressure lances from Kärcher.
    Make an enquiry