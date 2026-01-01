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    BVL 3/1 Bp Backpack Dry Vacuum Cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher backpack vacuum cleaner with hose and floor nozzle, featuring a black and yellow design.

    BVL 3/1 Bp Backpack Dry Vacuum Cleaner

    Part number: 1.394-300.0

    • 3-litre container, < 4.5 kg backpack vacuum, robust and durable EPP material
    • 36 V cordless tool, brushless EC motor, eco!efficiency mode
    • Floor nozzle 270 mm, aluminium telescopic suction tube, crevice nozzle, antistatic bend
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