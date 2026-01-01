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    Cage frame attachment kit, large | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with red engine, white fuel tank, and brass pump, framed by grey metal bars and black wheels.

    Cage frame attachment kit, large

    Part number: 2.637-007.0

    Robust cage attachment kit with large protective frame protects the components of the HD 9/21 G and HD 9/23 G/De in the HD Gasoline Advanced range. Including eyelets for loading by crane.
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