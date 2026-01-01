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    Car nozzle, ID 35, 90 mm | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner nozzle with a flat, angled design, shown on a white background.

    Car nozzle, ID 35, 90 mm

    Part number: 6.906-108.0

    Flat angled, convenient, plastic, DN 35 car cleaning nozzle designed for all Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners with bends. Working width: Approx. 90 mm.