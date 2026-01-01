10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 760 Tablet | Kärcher

    Kärcher CarpetPro cleaner bucket with handle, featuring product details and safety icons on the label.

    CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 760 Tablet

    Part number: 6.295-851.0

    Deep cleaning tabs in water-soluble film. With smart iCapsol technology for spray extraction without any rinsing. Suitable for all types of textile floor coverings (incl. wool fibres).