CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 760 Tablet | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-851.0Deep cleaning tabs in water-soluble film. With smart iCapsol technology for spray extraction without any rinsing. Suitable for all types of textile floor coverings (incl. wool fibres).
Packaging size (Tablets)
200
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
8.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.7
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas