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    CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768 OA | Kärcher

    Kärcher CarpetPro RM 768 OA detergent in a large plastic container with a blue label.

    CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768 OA

    Part number: 6.295-634.0

    Powerful dry foam CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768 OA with odour eliminator. With encapsulation technology: Dirt is encapsulated and is vacuumed off when you next clean.
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