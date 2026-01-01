CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768 OA | Kärcher

Effortlessly and reliably removes all oil, grease and mineral soiling during intermediate cleaning of textile floor coverings made from natural or synthetic fibres: the liquid Woolsafe-certified CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768 OA. Ideal for building service contractors who value fast and effective cleaning results with very short drying times, the intermediate cleaner is perfect for use with carpet cleaners featuring brush or pad systems in the time-saving one-step method. Thanks to the innovative iCapsol technology, the dirt is literally encapsulated so that it crystallises while it dries and can be easily vacuumed up afterwards. The integrated odour eliminator also effectively removes unpleasant odours such as tobacco smoke, sweat or urine. In addition, the CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768 OA is immediately ready for use. It is also phosphate-free, prevents rapid resoiling and leaves a pleasant fresh fragrance.