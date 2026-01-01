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    CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768 OA | Kärcher

    White container labeled "Kärcher RM 768 Carpet Cleaner," featuring product details and cleaning imagery on the label.

    CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768 OA

    Part number: 6.296-127.0

    Powerful dry foam CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768 OA with odour eliminator. With encapsulation technology: Dirt is encapsulated and is vacuumed off when you next clean.