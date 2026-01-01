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    CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764 OA | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 764 OA detergent container with label detailing product information and usage instructions.

    CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764 OA

    Part number: 6.295-854.0

    Powerful liquid deep cleaner for spray extraction on textile floor coverings made of synthetic and natural fibres. With integrated, effective odour eliminator.