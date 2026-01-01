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    CarpetPro Conditioner RM 763 | Kärcher

    Kärcher CarpetPro Professional detergent bottle with label showing carpet cleaning instructions and icons.

    CarpetPro Conditioner RM 763

    Part number: 6.295-844.0

    Neutralising, quick-drying rinse for carpets as well as synthetic and natural textile surfaces. Removes dirt and surfactant residues, refreshes fibres and revives colours.