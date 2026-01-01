CarpetPro Natural Cleaner iCapsol RM 764N OA | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.296-244.0Nature-based deep cleaner for carpets and upholstery made of natural and synthetic fibres. With integrated odour absorber and iCapsol technology for easy use without rinsing.
Packaging size (l)
10
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
11.6
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas