Case sheet steel | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.988-152.0Certified personal security system for rooftop work. Contents: Travelling fall arrestor with shock absorber and 15 m kernmantle rope, harness, anchoring sling and sheet steel case.
Connecting Thread
M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
8.4
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com