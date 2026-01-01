10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Classic Cotton Dust Mop 100 cm | Kärcher

    Two beige, rectangular mop heads with fluffy texture, one laid flat showing stitching detail.

    Classic Cotton Dust Mop 100 cm

    Part number: 9.212-073.0

    • V-wiper holder with pockets and buttons
    • 100% cotton, 100 cm
    • Universal for dry, damp cleaning on hard floors and large areas
    Make an enquiry