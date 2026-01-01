10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Classic Cotton Dust Mop 120 cm | Kärcher

    Two beige, fluffy mop covers with white backing, featuring snap closures.

    Classic Cotton Dust Mop 120 cm

    Part number: 6.999-110.0

    • Bag holder
    • 100% cotton, 120 cm
    • Universal for dry, damp cleaning on hard floors
    Make an enquiry
    ¹⁾
    Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.