Classic Cotton Dust Mop 80 cm | Kärcher

The open outer fringes – which are specially designed to provide excellent coarse dust pick-up and dust binding around edges and chair and table legs – make the washable, 80 cm wide Kärcher dust mop made from 100 per cent cotton ideal for dry cleaning smooth surfaces in areas heavily filled with objects and furniture, such as classrooms and meeting rooms. In addition, the short, open fringes in the central cleaning area have an excellent dust retention capacity – a property which can be further improved by slightly moistening it with a spray bottle or using a dust-binding product. The cotton dust mop with a width of 80 cm is intended for use with the 80 cm dust mop holder.