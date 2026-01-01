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    Classic Cotton Dust Mop 80 cm | Kärcher

    Two beige mop heads with fluffy texture, one showing the underside with stitching and a label.

    Classic Cotton Dust Mop 80 cm

    Part number: 6.999-091.0

    • Bag holder
    • 100% cotton, 80 cm
    • Universal for dry, damp cleaning on hard floors
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    ¹⁾
    Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.