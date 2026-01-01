Classic Cotton Mop Flaps 40 cm | Kärcher

Simple, contactless use thanks to flaps and perfect for very high volumes of dirt, also on uneven floors: The cotton mop from Kärcher. Loops and outer fringes of the mop cloth have a high cotton content, the even loop distribution ensures optimal dirt pick-up and moisture absorption and, in connection with the closely arranged outer fringes, very good coarse dirt pick-up with good sliding behaviour at the same time. In addition, the cloth has a total of 4 loops in the colours blue, red, yellow and green. With this colour-coded system the mop can be clearly assigned to a certain part to be cleaned and cross-contamination is effectively prevented – the loops that are not required are simply cut off. The cotton mop is perfect for use in the flat mop system with double bucket trolley or single bucket trolley and press.