10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Classic Cotton Mop Kentucky Screw EU Ecolabel 280 g | Kärcher

    Cotton mop head with green plastic cap next to its packaging, labelled "Green is Better" with eco-friendly symbols.

    Classic Cotton Mop Kentucky Screw EU Ecolabel 280 g

    Part number: 9.212-065.0

    • Universal screw cap, 22 mm diameter
    • 100% cotton, EU Ecolabel
    • Universal for cleaning with plenty of water, good liquid absorption capacity
    Make an enquiry