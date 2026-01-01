Classic Cotton Mop Kentucky with Tape 400 g | Kärcher

Tried and tested, simple to use and highly effective: the mop system with detachable Kentucky mop holder and tape from Kärcher. The tape ensures the spaghetti mop keeps its shape during washing, thereby extending its lifetime. The environmentally friendly Kentucky mop, made from natural materials, absorbs a lot of cleaning solution, making it perfectly suited to cleaning uneven surfaces and removing residual contamination. These properties also come into their own in areas with many obstacles.