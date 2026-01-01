10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Classic Cotton Mop Strap Tape 40 cm | Kärcher

    White mop head with blue backing, featuring dense loops and fringe edges, labelled Kärcher.

    Classic Cotton Mop Strap Tape 40 cm

    Part number: 6.999-275.0

    • Hook-and-loop fastener
    • 70% cotton, 30% PET
    • Universal for cleaning with plenty of water and for removing liquids
    Make an enquiry
    ¹⁾
    Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.