Classic Cotton Tuft Mop Pocket 40 cm | Kärcher

Compatible with all conventional folding holders with pocket attachment, the mop, with its loops and outer fringes made from high-quality cotton, is designed for optimal removal of liquids, perfect for intensive floor cleaning in areas with high levels of dirt such as industrial environments, and uneven surfaces. The hard-wearing and highly durable cotton mop also contains a small amount of polyester to make the yarn more durable and able to retain its shape; the tufted loop system allows the yarn to be attached directly to the backing material. In addition to this, double stitching at the points of highest stress ensures the best possible durability – both during the cleaning itself or when washing out the mop. While the loops of the cloth on the inner area of the mop remove dirt effectively and thoroughly, the two rows with outer fringes also remove loose coarse dirt in peripheral areas. We recommend using the mop with a Kärcher double bucket cart or single bucket cart with press.