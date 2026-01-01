Classic Dust Mop Holder 120 cm | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.999-108.0
Programme
CLASSIC
Type of dirt
Loose dirt
Textile usage
Reusable textiles
Working width (cm)
120
Material
Steel, zinc-coated
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
1.6
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
1200 x 90
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas