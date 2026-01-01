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    Classic Dust Mop Holder 60 cm | Kärcher

    Grey and yellow Kärcher mop holder with a metal frame, viewed from the front against a white background.

    Classic Dust Mop Holder 60 cm

    Part number: 6.999-092.0

    • Bag holder, 360° rotatable mop holder
    • Attachment with folding mechanism, 60 cm
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