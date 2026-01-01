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    Classic MF Mop blue Kentucky 250 g | Kärcher

    Blue microfibre mop head with multiple strips, isolated on a white background.

    Classic MF Mop blue Kentucky 250 g

    Part number: 9.212-066.0

    • Mop clamp
    • 80% PET, 20% PA
    • Universal for cleaning heavily soiled hard floors
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